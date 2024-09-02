NS& reveal two lucky Premium Bonds holders from West Sussex & Manchester celebrate £1 million jackpot win 

NS&I has reported this morning that September’s Premium Bonds jackpot millionaires are from West Sussex and Manchester. They’ve also reported that one of the £100,000 prizes is going to a luck winner in Birmingham with a holding of under £600.

NS&I has reported that this month sees two Premium Bonds holders from West Sussex and Manchester bag the £1 million jackpot.

There were more than 5.9 million prizes in September’s draw, resulting in a total payout of over £459 million.



The first Bond number drawn was 388VE682612 and is held by a winner based in West Sussex. The winner has a holding of £18,101 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in April 2020.



The second Bond number to win £1 million this month was 569RS008033 and the Bond holder lives in Manchester. The winner holds £21,700 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in February 2024.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“Congratulations to this month’s millionaires from West Sussex and Manchester. What a fantastic way to wrap up the summer.

“I’d also like to extend special congratulations to the high value prize winner who bagged a £100,000 win with a modest investment of £525.”



Small holdings can win big prizes

One Premium Bonds holder from the most recent draw is showing that smaller holdings can still win big.



In the September draw, one Bond holder from Birmingham scooped a £100,000 prize with only £525 invested in Premium Bonds.

Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can easily check if they’ve won a prize in the September draw from Tuesday 3 September.



Just visit the NS&I website’s prize checker, use the prize checker app, or ask Alexa. To check on the NS&I website, you’ll need your Premium Bonds holder’s number.



To check via the app, you can use either your NS&I or holder’s number. You can also check for unclaimed prizes that may be waiting for you.



September 2024 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,961,610 prizes worth £459,043,775 will be paid out in the September 2024 prize draw. There were 125,193,758,564 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 88 £50,000 175 £25,000 352 £10,000 877 £5,000 1,757 £1,000 18,361 £500 55,083 £100 2,201,134 £50 2,201,134 £25 1,482,647 Total value of prizes £459,043,775 Total number of prizes 5,961,610

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers move house or forget to update their contact details with NS&I. This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque. Original paper Bonds can be registered online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.

In West Sussex, there are 36,656 prizes worth £1,248,425 that are yet to be claimed. The oldest unclaimed prize is worth £25 and is from the April 1962 draw. The largest unclaimed prize in West Sussex is worth £10,000 and was from the January 2023 draw.

In Manchester, there are 25,127 unclaimed prizes worth £933,800. The oldest unclaimed prize is worth £25 and is from the August 1963 draw. The largest unclaimed prize in Manchester is worth £50,000 and is from the February 2016 draw.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. 9 in 10 prizes are already paid in this way and it’s quicker and more secure than waiting for a cheque.



Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences here. Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can easily check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

Currently, there are 2,448,758 unclaimed prizes worth £87,318,950 waiting to be claimed.