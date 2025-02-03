NS&I announces Premium Bonds £1 million jackpot double celebration for winners from Yorkshire

NS&I has revealed today that its February Premium Bonds jackpot winners are from Kirklees and Sheffield, part of a total prize draw worth over £430 million.

According to NS&I, there were more than 5.8 million prizes awarded this month, paying out over £430 million to Premium Bonds holders.



The first Bond number drawn was 150EN423722 and is held by a winner based in Kirklees. The winner has a holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in January 2009. They become the third jackpot winner from Kirklees.

The second Bond number to win £1 million this month was 513EP525664 and the Bond holder lives in Sheffield. The winner holds £10,000 in Premium Bonds and obtained their winning Bond in September 2022. To date, they are the fourth Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire from Sheffield.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“We’re delighted to announce that February’s Premium Bonds draw has brought million-pound wins to Kirklees and Sheffield. The Sheffield win marks the city’s fourth Premium Bonds millionaire and is exactly two years since the last jackpot win there in February 2023.

“Yorkshire and the Humber may be on a jackpot winning streak, but thanks to ERNIE, more than £430 million in prizes have gone to bond holders up and down the country this month.”



Premium Bonds: a secure way to start saving in 2025

For those looking to build a savings habit in 2025, Premium Bonds offer an accessible way to begin. They’re also a popular product choice with advisers and clients alike.



With a minimum investment of £25, savers can start their journey while, each month, having the chance to win tax-free prizes.



Each £1 Bond is entered into the monthly draw, where prizes range from £25 to £1 million, making it an engaging way to save.



Unlike traditional savings accounts, Premium Bonds combine the security of savings backed by HM Treasury with the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes.



Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize in the February draw from Tuesday 4 February, by visiting the NS&I website, using the prize checker app, or asking Alexa.



To check for prizes using the NS&I website, Bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.



For the app, either a Premium Bonds holder’s number or an NS&I number will work. People can also check for unclaimed prizes.



February 2025 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,864,354 prizes worth £430,052,425 will be paid out in the February 2025 prize draw. There were 129,015,731,952 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 82 £50,000 164 £25,000 328 £10,000 820 £5,000 1,641 £1,000 17,202 £500 51,606 £100 1,992,297 £50 1,992,297 £25 1,807,915 Total value of prizes

£430,052,425 Total number of prizes

5,864,354

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I.



This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer. People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.



In Kirklees, there are 9,684 unclaimed prizes worth £348,250. In the Kirklees area, the largest value unclaimed prizes are for £1,000 with ten Premium Bond holders yet to claim their prize.



The oldest dates back to a win in June 1995 won by someone who holds £30, and the most recent is from the May 2023 draw won by another person with a holding of £505.



In Sheffield, there are 6,668 unclaimed prizes worth £248,450. The largest unclaimed prize in Sheffield is worth £5,000 and is from the October 2011 draw. There are also 22 £1,000 prizes waiting to be claimed, dating back to April 1979.



Kirklees and Sheffield winners are both located in Yorkshire and the Humber, where there are 123,291 unclaimed prizes worth £4,426,125.



Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque and then paying it in.



Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences here.



Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.



Currently, there are 2,516,285 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £93,830,100 waiting to be claimed.