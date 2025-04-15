NS&I launches new issues of 1, 2, 3 and 5-year British Savings Bonds with higher interest rates

New Issues of 1- and 5-year British Savings Bonds (Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds) have gone back on sale today, along with increased interest rates for 2- and 3-year Bonds for both new customers and existing customers with maturing Bonds, according to NS&I.

British Savings Bonds are fixed-term Issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.

The new interest rate on the 1-year Growth option, back on sale today, is 4.05% gross/AER, and the Income option is 3.98% gross / 4.05% AER.

The new interest rate on the 2-year Growth option is 4.00% gross/AER, and the Income option is 3.93% gross / 4.00% AER.

The new interest rate on the 3-year Growth option is 4.10% gross/AER, and the Income option is 4.03% gross / 4.10% AER.

The new interest rate on the 5-year Growth option, back on sale today, is 4.06% gross/AER, and the Income option is 3.99% gross / 4.06% AER.

All four term lengths of 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year Bonds have not been on sale at the same time since 16 February 2010.

Today’s changes will mean more choice for savers and help NS&I to meet its new Net Financing target for 2025-26, while continuing to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said: “I’m pleased to announce the return of our 1-year and 5-year British Savings Bonds from today, alongside increased interest rates for our existing 2-year and 3-year fixed-term options.

“In today’s changing market, I’m glad we can offer savers who are looking for guaranteed rates greater choice, safe in the knowledge that their savings are 100% protected. Today’s changes will help us to meet our new Net Financing target while continuing to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.”

Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds are available to customers wanting a guaranteed rate for a fixed-term of 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Funds cannot be withdrawn early with fixed-term accounts. Savers will need a minimum investment of £500 and can invest a maximum of £1 million per person in each Issue. After the fixed-term period, savers will have the choice to withdraw their cash or reinvest into a new term.