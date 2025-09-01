NS&I’s September Premium Bonds prize draw creates two new millionaires in Co Durham and Cumbria

NS&I has reported today that two lucky Premium Bonds holders in County Durham and Cumbria have each scooped a £1 million jackpot in the September prize draw.

The first winner comes from County Durham with Bond number 224BZ748917. They hold £50,000 in Premium Bonds, with their winning Bond purchased in June 2014. This is County Durham’s 5th £1 million jackpot win.

The second Premium Bonds millionaire is based in Cumbria and holds Bond number 243VC581367. The winner has £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in April 2015. This makes them the 12th millionaire from Cumbria.



NS&I’s Retail Director, Andrew Westhead, said:

“Congratulations to our two new jackpot winners from County Durham and Cumbria who’ve each won £1 million in September’s draw. Along with more than six million other prizes we’re awarding this month, it’s been another fantastic month for Premium Bonds holders.

“We’d also like to remind all Bond holders to keep their contact details up-to-date with us to ensure they don’t miss out on being notified of prizes.”



Start saving with Premium Bonds

As one of the nation’s favourite savings products, advisers will know that Premium Bonds offer savers of all ages an accessible way to start saving.

They can be purchased or gifted for children, while savers who are aged 16 or over can buy their own Bonds, with a minimum investment of £25.

Unlike other savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, they offer the security of savings backed by HM Treasury, with the excitement of monthly prize draws.



By topping up regularly each month, Premium Bonds customers gradually increase their chances of winning a prize in each month’s draw.



Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in the September prize draw by using the official prize checker app and the nsandi.com prize checker from Tuesday 2 September 2025.

Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website, and their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app.



At the same time, they can check for unclaimed prizes owed to them.

September 2025 prize draw breakdown

In the September 2025 prize draw, a total of 6,026,999 prizes worth £397,781,850 will be paid out. There were 132,593,956,732 eligible Bond numbers in the draw. Since ERNIE’s first draw in June 1957, more than 784 million prizes have been drawn, worth a total of over £37.9 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 76 £50,000 150 £25,000 303 £10,000 755 £5,000 1,511 £1,000 15,910 £500 47,730 £100 1,692,128 £50 1,692,128 £25 2,576,306 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £397,781,850 6,026,999

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds winners are notified when they win a prize, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know. This can lead to unclaimed prizes if they have opted to receive their prize by cheque.

In County Durham, there are 11,448 unclaimed prizes worth £452,700. There are two £5,000 unclaimed prizes from January 2024 and November 2023.

There are 16,259 unclaimed prizes worth £626,100 in Cumbria. The highest value unclaimed prize is worth £10,000 and was won two years ago in September 2023.

To prevent Premium Bonds prizes from going unclaimed, customers can choose to have winnings paid directly into their UK bank account, or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds, with nine in ten prizes now paid in these ways.

Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences by visiting our website.

Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

Currently, there are 2,629,312 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £106,604,800 waiting to be claimed. NS&I has successfully paid out over 99% of all Premium Bonds prizes to winners since 1957.