Nucleus launches CPD learning zone for advisers

Nucleus, the largest independent adviser platform group in the UK with over £100bn of assets under administration, today announces the launch of a new CPD learning zone, available to advisers and paraplanners who support all of its propositions – Nucleus Wrap, James Hay, Third Financial, Curtis Banks and Talbot and Muir.

It provides instant access to Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) certified learning and development material, allowing users to refresh existing planning knowledge, and learn more on technical topics and upcoming regulatory change, at a time that best suits them.

The learning zone hosts a suite of exclusive on-demand webinars and live event recordings, presented by Nucleus’ in-house technical experts. CPD certificates are issued upon completion of modules, providing the evidence to help users track their development progress. The learning zone can be accessed through Nucleus’ website via its Illuminate Tech subsection.

The specialist content covered includes structured modules in areas such as ‘An adviser’s guide to taxation of trusts’ and ‘Adding value to clients through effective planning’ modules. There will be a new series of updates specifically focused on the lead-in to the 2025 Autumn Budget, along with an analysis of what Rachel Reeves presents and its implications for financial planning.

Commenting on the new resource for advisers, Nucleus Marketing Director, Stephen Wynne-Jones said: “With Andrew Tully and his team we have some of the industry’s brightest and most knowledgeable technicians, who have decades of experience in helping advisers navigate the complex pensions and tax landscape. Our new learning zone provides a single platform to consolidate all the fantastic resources they create, wrapped around helping advisers with their continuous professional development.”

Andrew Tully, Technical Services Director at Nucleus added: “CPD is important to ensure advisers stay up to date in an ever-changing environment. As its likely many regulatory changes are on the near horizon, our new learning zone makes it even easier for advisers to get up to speed on key topics and feedback what they would like to learn more on, all while working towards their CPD goals.”