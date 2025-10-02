NuWealth rebrands to Quilter Invest

NuWealth, the digital savings and investment platform which is part of FTSE-250 wealth manager, Quilter, has today rebranded as Quilter Invest.

This marks a significant step in the platform’s integration with Quilter, aligning it with the wider brand and creating a more cohesive experience for customers and financial advisers across Quilter’s services.

As Quilter Invest, the platform is designed to support clients in the earlier stages of their investment journey, while also offering a proposition to advisers who have clients who may not be ready for full financial advice.

By coming under the Quilter brand, Quilter Invest will help strengthen the connection between digital investing and advised services, offering a more familiar and consistent brand experience as customer needs evolve. This reflects Quilter’s commitment to delivering a trusted and coherent experience across different stages of a client’s financial life.

Importantly, Quilter Invest also enables advisers to nurture and grow prospective clients – for example, by supporting younger family members of existing clients or those who are not yet ready for full advice. It allows advisers to add value to these individuals today, while laying the groundwork for deeper relationships in the future.

Kane Harrison, CEO of Quilter Invest, says:

“We are proud to unveil Quilter Invest as we reach the next phase of our integration with Quilter. This rebrand is a step towards creating a more unified experience for customers and advisers using Quilter’s services.

“We recognise that not everyone is ready for full financial advice, but that doesn’t mean they should be left behind. Quilter Invest offers a simple, accessible way to start investing, with the flexibility to transition into advised services.

“This is particularly important for advisers looking to support the next generation – whether that’s children or other family members of existing clients. Quilter Invest helps them get started in a trusted environment that can grow with them.

“With the Targeted Support proposals close to becoming a reality, propositions like Quilter Invest will become increasingly important in helping firms meet the needs of clients who fall between guidance and full advice. It’s a timely and valuable solution for advisers navigating this developing landscape.

“We remain committed to innovation and to helping advisers meet the evolving needs of their clients.”