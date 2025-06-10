Oakglen Wealth acquires Homebuyer Financial Services Limited

Jersey, 10th June 2025 — Oakglen Wealth Holding (Jersey) Limited (“Oakglen Wealth”), part of Oakglen Group, has acquired Homebuyer Financial Services Limited (“HBFS”), an independent financial planning firm based in Jersey.



This strategic acquisition will expand Oakglen Wealth’s offering for clients to include comprehensive financial and retirement planning, alongside its core wealth and investment management services.



With deep local roots, HBFS’s services include pensions, investments, protection, and mortgage advice for a diverse range of clients, many of which are longstanding.



As part of the transaction, Michael Barney, Managing Director of HBFS, and Marzena Dziewulska, Director and Partner of HBFS, shall assist the business in an advisory capacity for a transitionary period. All other HBFS staff members will continue to be employed by the business, thus providing service continuity for clients.



Jamie Crawford, Head of Wealth Management for Oakglen Group, commented: “Our goal has always been to provide clients with the highest quality advice, built around their individual needs. Bringing HBFS into the Oakglen Wealth group allows us to extend our services to include expert financial and retirement planning, while staying true to our core values of independence and personalisation. We look forward to welcoming the HBFS team and I look forward to working with Michael and Marzena to achieve a smooth handover.”



Michael Barney, Managing Director of HBFS, said: “We are delighted that the sale of HBFS to Oakglen has completed. This is great news for HBFS clients as Oakglen will offer fresh solutions to HBFS clients. I am aware that I have personally looked after a number of clients for many years and I am excited to continue to work with Oakglen Wealth and HBFS going forward.”