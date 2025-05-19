Oke Eleazu and Maria Herrero-Bullich join Scottish Widows’ Independence Governance Committee

Scottish Widows has announced today that Oke Eleazu and Maria Herrero-Bullich have been appointed to its Independent Governance Committee (IGC).

Customer service and digital transformation expert Oke becomes a new member as Clare Goldie-Scot steps down in the coming months after five years.

Oke is a strong advocate of exceptional customer experience with a diverse career spanning financial services, retail, healthcare and housing. He started as an accountant with Legal & General and later managed Prudential’s DB and DC administration. Oke was instrumental in establishing ManyPets, a general insurance provider with a digital-first focus, where he held senior executive positions.

Beyond financial services, he has held various customer-centric roles and founded consultancy Think Outside In, dedicated to enhancing customer experience strategies and cultures. Passionate about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Oke recently established social enterprise – Elevate Colour – to help businesses strengthen their strategy and DEI agenda.

Maria Herrero-Bullich, Chief Customer & Digital Officer for Scottish Widows’ Insurance, Pensions and Investments business has been appointed to the IGC as provider-nominated member, succeeding Emma Watkins who stepped down at the beginning of March.

In her current role since April this year, Maria is responsible for Scottish Widows’ customer strategy to grow market share, improve customer outcomes and increase lifetime value. She is leading the digital transformation to grow the multi-channel business in the digital direct market.

Maria has held number of leadership positions in the insurance industry growing digital business across motor, home, life and business insurance. She previously worked at Aviva, where her roles spanned strategy, transformation and managing its digital businesses on price comparison websites and direct channels.

Anna Bradley, Independent Chair of the Scottish Widows IGC, said: “Oke and Maria bring expertise of customer-first approaches from across multiple sectors which will bring a new dimension to the IGC discussion. We are very excited to have them on board joining the already-underway Scottish Widows’ digital evolution.

“We are extremely grateful to Clare for her work over the last few years and thank them for their commitment and input which have made a lasting valuable contribution to the committee.”

Oke said: “I am excited to be bringing my wider customer focus to the role and playing my part within the IGC to help ensure members receive good outcomes and value for money for their pension savings.”

Maria said: “I’m passionate about continuing to evolve what we do for our customers and working with the IGC to make sure we not only provide the best experience when they deal with us, but to maximise the potential of their retirement savings.”