Origo Dashboard Connector completes connection to pensions

Origo Dashboard Connector (ODC) has fully connected to the government’s pensions dashboards ecosystem ahead of the 30 April guidance date.

Having successfully passed integration testing just recently, ODC finalised the last stage of operational acceptance testing and has now completed its full end-to-end connection journey to the pensions dashboards.

ODC clients can now connect their pension schemes to the pensions dashboards ecosystem and respond to pension searches from consumers once dashboards go live.

Under the dashboards legislation, ‘connect by’ dates have been set for all pension providers and schemes in scope for pensions dashboards, starting on 30 April 2025. ODC’s connection to the dashboards’ architecture has come in ahead of the initial April deadline.

Pensions dashboards will enable millions of people to better plan for their retirement by being able to easily access information about their pensions securely, online and in one place. Origo is providing a pension finder service and a consent and authorisation service, two vital elements of the digital architecture.

As part of the final stages of connecting to the dashboards, Origo had to demonstrate to the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) how its solution meets the technical requirements to operate and integrate smoothly with the central digital architecture.

A key part of connecting to the pensions dashboards is matching data to the correct individual. Last year Origo launched its matching toolkit to allow providers to test their ability to match find requests received via pensions dashboards.

Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, comments: “Giving people a true picture of their pensions is vital when it comes to retirement planning.

“This is a landmark moment both for Origo and for the many individuals who will benefit from the dashboards in the future. We have always believed that the dashboards can be a powerful catalyst for improving pension engagement and it’s fantastic to see everything beginning to come together.

“An awful lot of hard work has happened to get to this point and I’m extremely proud of what the Origo team has achieved.

“We’re here and ready to support pension providers and administrators with their connection journeys, making everything as simple and straightforward as possible so they can meet their ‘connect by’ dates.”