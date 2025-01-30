Outlook for 2025 – AI drives innovation | IFAM 135 | February 2025

Editor’s Welcome

Welcome to the first issue of 2025—another year set to bring transformation and opportunity to the financial advice profession. Change isn’t just on the horizon; it’s already here. From evolving regulations to shifting client expectations—and, of course, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence—this year promises plenty of new challenges (and the occasional headache) for advice businesses ready to embrace the future.



Outlook for 2025 – AI and the Future of Advice

With that in mind, we’re kicking off the year with a focus on what lies ahead. Our cover features take an in-depth look at what 2025 might have in store for advisers, starting from page 22. A key theme, unsurprisingly, is AI and its growing influence in investment and financial services. No longer a distant concept, AI is already reshaping everything from portfolio management to client interactions. But what does this mean in practice? In this issue, we explore the risks, rewards, and realities of integrating AI into advice businesses, along with its implications for investments.

Beyond AI, retirement income planning remains a major focus this year. On page 8, Charles Stanley’s Tom Hawkins shares valuable insights into decumulation strategies, while later-life lending continues to be a growing opportunity—our Q&A with Family Building Society’s Arif Kara on page 5 highlights why.

Introducing Better Business

We’re also thrilled to introduce Better Business, a brand-new section dedicated to personal and business development which kicks off on page 11. Whether you’re refining your client proposition, strengthening your team, or advancing your own skills as an adviser, paraplanner, or leader, this section offers practical strategies and insights to help you grow. Working smarter—not just harder—is the aim.

At IFA Magazine, we’ve long championed paraplanners, and this month, we take a closer look at the evolution of this vital role. Jenny Hunter shares her expertise on the path to Chartered status—what it entails, who it benefits, and whether it’s worth the investment, both for paraplanners and advisers.

For our growing number of mortgage advisers, turn to page 45 for a selection of the most popular stories from our mortgage and property coverage at IFA Magazine. https://ifamagazine.com/category/mortgage-and-property/

Stay Informed, Stay Sane

As always, our mission is to provide the news, analysis, and expert insights you need to navigate whatever 2025 throws your way. Whether AI revolutionises the industry or we’re all still grappling with the latest FCA updates, you’ll find it all here at www.IFA Magazine.com—with just the right balance of serious insight and sanity-saving perspective (or so we hope!).

A huge thank you to our fantastic contributors for sharing their expertise once again this month. Here’s to a successful—and, fingers crossed, relatively stress-free—2025 for us all.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine