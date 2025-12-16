Over 400 expressions of interest in PFS talent initiative

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has announced that over 400 individuals have so far expressed interest in the PFS Pathway to the Profession initiative, that will support students taking their first step towards gaining their Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning.

Launched in July, the PFS Pathway to the Profession will see a £1 million investment in initiatives designed to attract and nurture talent for the benefit of the financial planning profession. Amongst those is a £200k investment made to support 500 students taking the Financial Protection (R05) module, as a first step towards gaining their Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning. They will also benefit from free PFS membership as they embark on their professional journey.

The R05 module is a recognised financial planning qualification focused on financial protection, which also aims to build essential financial literacy skills for the future. Successful candidates will access a wide range of member benefits, including CPD events, networking opportunities and mentoring.

With 500 spaces available on this initiative, the PFS is encouraging financial planning professionals to circulate the opportunity across their networks, in a bid to boost growth for the sector.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a positive response to the investment the PFS has made in attracting and nurturing talent with the Pathway to the Profession initiative. Over 400 expressions of interest in getting started with the Financial Protection (R05) module is a big win, especially as many of these individuals are currently employed in other sectors, or returning to work after a career break. With spaces still remaining, we would like to encourage the wider professional community to share this opportunity within their networks, to support the growth and longevity of our sector.”

At the Pathway to the Profession launch event in London, PFS President Carla Brown was joined by fellow Board members Edward Grant and Gill White to announce details of the initiatives. These include nearly £200k of funding for collaborative activities with Coventry University, everywoman, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, UCAS, and upReach, to support education and career development for future professionals. A further £50k has been allocated to the delivery of a new annual symposium to showcase the profession to young people. The PFS Board received hundreds of suggestions from PFS members about how to invest the remaining £500k. They will announce where they will invest the funds after their first Board meeting of 2026, in late January.

