Over-65s hold property wealth of more than £2.9 Trillion

Property equity can play a bigger role in retirement planning and in supporting the property market. Key says

Over-65s own property wealth of £2.944 trillion outright which could be put to use supporting their retirement planning and give a boost to the property market, data from KeyLater Life Finance, the UK’s leading equity release adviser, shows.

Its data shows more than 10 million over-65s own their properties outright without a mortgage and can potentially put the wealth to work.

Over-65s in the South East of England own the most property wealth with more than £582 billion invested in homes followed by over-65s in London holding more than £520.767 billion in their homes.

More than two-fifths (37%) of the property wealth held by over-65s is concentrated in the South East and London but over-65s throughout Great Britain also hold considerable wealth as the table below outlines.

Region Total over-65s property equity Number of over-65s owning houses outright Scotland £152.933 billion 810,000 Wales £78.698 billion 378,000 East Midlands £196.391 billion 811,414 East of England £358.615 billion 1,053,558 London £520.767 billion 948,681 North East £67.559 billion 418,612 North West £254.050 billion 1,203,862 South East £582.037 billion 1,517,283 South West £319.582 billion 1,044,925 West Midlands £234.423 billion 959,301 Yorkshire & The Humber £179.653 billion 880,727 TOTAL GREAT BRITAIN £2.944 trillion 10.02 million

Key points out that Government data** shows average pensioner incomes in retirement are currently £20,120 rising to £29,170 for couples and could be substantially enhanced by making use of unencumbered equity sitting with these older homeowners..

This property wealth can also be put to work supporting children and grandchildren with deposits to get on the property ladder- average first-time buyer deposits are around £61,090 – and give a welcome boost to the property market.

Will Hale, CEO Key Advice, said: “Over-65s have considerable wealth tied up in their homes and are literally sitting on money that could give them a more comfortable or fulfilling retirement. Alternatively, this wealth could be used to provide a living inheritance and offer family members cash at a point in their lives when they need it most, for example when children or grandchildren are looking to get on the housing ladder.

Lifetime mortgages enable money to be drawn down tax free which can be a sensible way for over-65s to fund retirement needs or to make gifts in a tax efficient way. However, everyone’s circumstances are different and it is important that these products, which do have some downside risks, are accompanied by specialist advice. ”