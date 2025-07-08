Partners Wealth Management acquires Navitage Capital Management

Partners Wealth Management (PWM) today announces its acquisition of Navigate Capital Management (NCM) which will now form part of the PWM brand. The move represents the next step in PWM’s ambitious growth journey, further cementing it as one of the leading independent wealth management firms in the UK.

NCM is a well-established financial planning and independent advice firm based in Surrey, advising on around £170 million of assets for approximately 175 clients.

Founded in 2004, PWM, part of the 7IM group, is a leading independent wealth management firm with a strong focus on service excellence, driven by its strong commitment to deliver the best outcomes for our clients. Together, the merged firm now manages over £6.2 billion in assets for approximately 5,700 clients.

By combining NCM’s expertise and regional strength with PWM’s scale, resources, and forward-thinking approach, the newly rebranded firm is poised to deliver an industry-leading wealth management experience for individuals, families and businesses.

Fiona Oliver, Managing Partner, PWM, commented: “This is a proud moment for PWM, exemplifying everything we at PWM stand for – strong partnerships that lead to exceptional client outcomes. By uniting under the PWM brand, we are bringing together the depth of Navigate’s expertise with the scale and support of our national platform. Together, we are better equipped than ever to help clients achieve financial freedom.”

Philip Warren, Founder & Director of NCM added: “Today marks the next exciting chapter for our clients and team. By uniting with Partners Wealth Management, we’re combining the strengths of two exceptional teams to create a truly class-leading offering. Our clients and professional partners can expect even more value, delivered with the same dedication, expertise and experience they’ve come to expect from us.“