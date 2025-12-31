Paula Steele steps back after decades at JLHO

John Lamb Hill Oldridge (JLHO), the UK’s foremost specialist protection adviser, is marking a new chapter following the firm’s 65th anniversary last year. As part of this evolution, the firm has announced that Paula Steele, one of its owners, will transition from her Director role into a consultancy position from 1 January 2026.

This ensures the firm continues to benefit from her extensive experience while reflecting a natural shift in her professional focus.

Paula has played a significant role in shaping John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s culture, client-first ethos, and long-term success. Her career in financial services spans over four decades, beginning in 1984 with a management buyout of a business owned by John Lamb, which gave the firm its name. Over the years, she has led the business through multiple phases, including wealth management, protection brokerage, tax planning, and general insurance ventures.

John Lamb Hill Oldridge has confirmed that this transition will not impact client service, day-to-day operations, or the firm’s strategic direction. The business remains firmly focused on supporting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families with specialist, independent advice.

Commenting on the transition, Ken Maxwell, Director at JLHO, said:

“Paula has made an invaluable contribution to John Lamb Hill Oldridge over many years. We are delighted that she will continue to work with us as a consultant, supporting the team and the business as we move forward with confidence. The firm’s 65th anniversary last year was a significant milestone, and we continue to build on that legacy with the same commitment to excellence and client service.”

Paula Steele added:

“John Lamb Hill Oldridge has been a hugely important part of my professional journey. Over the past four decades, I have had the privilege of leading the business through many different stages—from wealth management to protection brokerage. I am proud of what we have built together and look forward to continuing to support the team in this new capacity.”

This transition marks an important step in John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s ongoing evolution, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to stability, continuity, and a clear long-term vision for the future.

Paula Steele, Director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge