Personal Finance Society welcomes two new PFS POWER Panellists

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Skinner and Rosa Nash as the newest members of its PFS POWER Financial Planning Practitioner Panel, following a highly competitive recruitment process.

The PFS POWER Panel brings together a diverse group of financial planning professionals who provide insight, challenge, and constructive feedback to help shape PFS strategy, initiatives, and member engagement. The addition of Guy and Rosa will further strengthen the Panel’s breadth of experience and perspective, ensuring it continues to represent the needs and aspirations of our growing membership.

Guy Skinner is a Director and Independent Financial Adviser at Citygate Financial Planning, a business that he started in 2015. He works primarily with lawyers, and business owners on financial planning, as well as advising on employee benefits. Guy is also passionate about educating and supporting members of society who wouldn’t ordinarily engage with financial planning due to their age or perceived lack of wealth, drawing on his first-hand experience of how a financial plan can change lives.

Rosa Nash is a Chartered Financial Planner at Montgomery Charles Wealth Management, and Fellow of the CII. She specialises in providing comprehensive lifestyle financial planning to dentists and high net worth individuals. Rosa is an advocate for the power of purpose driven advice, with a particular interest in financial wellbeing. She is also Co-Chair of the Exeter and North Devon PFS Committee, with active involvement in promoting the financial planning profession and organising content for local events.

Carla Brown FPFS, President of the PFS and Chair of the PFS POWER Panel, said: “We are delighted to welcome Guy and Rosa to the POWER Panel. Both bring exceptional expertise, fresh thinking, and a passion for advancing our profession. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to focus on raising standards, promoting the value of financial planning, and supporting our members to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.”

Guy Skinner said: “I am delighted to be joining the PFS POWER panel. We are at a pivotal point in our profession, and it is exciting to join a passionate team with the aim of increasing engagement with society at large and bringing more talented people into this wonderful career.”

Rosa Nash said: “I am excited to join a group of committed individuals who are passionate about promoting financial planning and best practise to the profession. I hope that during my tenure, we are able to further increase PFS POWER’s visibility and reach to ensure the PFS continues to be considered a market leading provider of CPD and development, relevant to all.”

Guy Skinner and Rosa Nash join a committed group of PFS POWER Panellists who work closely with the PFS leadership team to create CPD content by practitioners, for practitioners, and share views on key policy developments, member services, and the future direction of the profession.