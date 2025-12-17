Perspective Financial Group Limited has completed a further three acquisitions

Perspective Financial Group Limited (Perspective) is pleased to announce that it has completed a further three acquisitions at the end of this year. These acquisitions add £650m in assets under management, 1,800 households as clients and 36 employees.

The three firms acquired are: BLM Partnership Limited, Chiltern Consultancy Limited and Lloyd O’Sullivan Financial Services Limited. All three add to our growing national presence, with offices retained in Oulton, Stokenchurch and East Molesey respectively.

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective, said: “We are pleased to announce three additional acquisitions this year and to welcome the talented teams joining Perspective. Each firm shares our commitment to exceptional financial planning and client-focused service. Our expanding support and integration teams continue to work closely with all new acquisitions to ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff.

2025 has been an outstanding year for Perspective, and we remain firmly focused on selecting businesses that align with our client-centric culture and core values.”

Sam Ward, Head of M&A at Perspective, said: “We are delighted to welcome these firms into the group and look forward to supporting their continued growth as part of Perspective. In each case we are pleased to have retained all non-retiring staff members and maintaining the local office presence for clients and staff. With a strong and active pipeline, we are excited about welcoming additional high-quality firms into Perspective in 2026.”

Chris Malkin, Director of BLM, said “Our financial services practice has always been built on delivering excellent client service, supported by a highly capable and dedicated team. As two of the three shareholders exited the business, our priority—reflecting the long-standing loyalty of our clients and staff—was to join a firm that shared our values and ethos, had the resources to further develop client services, and could provide long-term security for our people.

While we had received many approaches over the years, selecting a shortlist was straightforward. We chose Perspective because of our shared principles. Throughout the process, from initial discussions to completion, everyone we engaged with at Perspective was consistently professional, supportive, and genuinely caring.”

Mike Foster, Director of Chiltern Consultancy, said: “I am delighted to have joined Perspective Financial Group Limited, having undertaken extensive research into the UK’s active acquirers and identifying a strong alignment in values and client-first practices.

I believe the acquisition of Chiltern Consultancy will ensure the continued delivery of high-quality advice and related services to our clients, while also creating significant opportunities for career development and progression for our team.”

Michael O’Sullivan, Director of Lloyd O’Sullivan, said: “Since founding the business in 1993, we have taken great pride in supporting our clients and in building a team whose commitment, professionalism and loyalty have been central to our success. We are sincerely grateful to our clients and staff for their continued trust and dedication.

After more than three decades in the profession, we have decided to step back from the business. Throughout this process, our priority has been to ensure continuity, stability and a secure future for our clients and employees. Joining the Perspective group provides the scale, expertise and long-term support needed for the firm’s next chapter, and we are confident that Perspective shares the values on which our business was built.”