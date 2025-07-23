PFS announces £1million investment in talent initiatives for financial planning profession – 23 July 2025

At an event held in central London today (23 July 2025), Carla Brown, President of the Personal Finance Society (PFS), announced a £1million investment in initiatives designed to attract and nurture talent for the benefit of the financial planning profession.

Carla Brown was joined by fellow PFS Board members Edward Grant and Gill White who announced details of a range of initiatives that will make up a new PFS ‘Pathway to the Profession’. The professional body, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, will lead several of its own initiatives as well as work with other organisations to open doors, remove barriers, and build a profession that is as diverse and dynamic as the society it serves.

Through its new Pathway, the PFS wants to ‘invest, inspire, involve, inform’. It sees its role to forge a fresh direction for the profession, which includes:

investing in early careers to equip aspiring professionals with the knowledge, skills, and behaviours to launch thriving careers in financial planning;

inspiring the next generation, unearthing new talent, helping career returners, and creating opportunities for those joining our profession;

involving more of its members, encouraging them to become active PFS volunteers, helping to support aspiring professionals; and

informing secondary-school age children of the benefits and opportunities of financial planning, because delivering practical, engaging financial education will benefit them, wider society and the profession.

The PFS has identified an initial £500,000 worth of initiatives. These include more than £200k to support 500 new entrants to take their first step towards gaining their Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning. They will also benefit from free PFS membership as they embark on their professional journey. A further £50k has been allocated to the delivery of a new annual symposium to showcase the profession to young people. This will be held alongside the organisation’s flagship National Conference, ensuring attendees can truly experience the very best of our profession.

The professional body will also provide nearly £200k of funding for activities on which it is working with Coventry University, everywoman, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, UCAS, and upReach, to support education and career development for future professionals. These initiatives include university scholarships, business internships, and support to help promote routes to enter or return to the profession. Funds have also been earmarked to refresh content currently used by PFS member volunteers at the Society’s existing outreach events.

The PFS Board wants its members to suggest other initiatives, which if approved, will take the total to £1 million. Carla Brown invited members to begin to suggest options for the remaining funds at a launch event held at RSA House in Covent Garden this morning, which was hosted by finance content creator, Mr Money Jar. Other attendees included members of the PFS’ Regional Committees and PFS POWER panel, representatives from firms, financial academies and educational institutions, as well as former PFS Award winners and members of the CII Group and PFS Boards. Members of the press and other content creators, including Kia Commodore, Cameron Smith, and Gabriel Nussbaum, were also in attendance.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “Every profession needs a pathway that anybody with the passion and potential can find and follow. As President of the Personal Finance Society, I’m proud to share that the PFS Board has approved the launch of our new Pathway to the Profession – a bold initiative backed by an initial £1 million investment in our 20th anniversary year.

This marks a significant and deliberate step, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to nurture the next generation of professionals and support the vibrant future of the financial planning sector. We know that real impact comes from collaboration, and we’re excited to work with our members to shape meaningful initiatives that support them, their teams, and their communities. Alongside the partnerships already announced – including those with Coventry University, everywoman, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, UCAS and upReach – this initiative is about opening doors and building a profession that is inclusive, aspirational and accessible to all.”

More information about the PFS Pathway to the Profession is available here.