PFS New Generation Programme announced for 2025

Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) President, Ian Callaghan, has announced his sponsorship of a Personal Finance Society (PFS) New Generation Programme, which is set to launch in September of next year.

In a speech delivered yesterday (27 November) at the annual CII President’s Dinner, Ian said: “One of my great passions is giving opportunities to nurture new talent. I have always championed our New Generation insurance groups and this year I have sponsored the formation of a new PFS New Generation Programme to be launched in September 2025.”

Established in 2010, the CII New Generation Programme provides an opportunity for up-and-coming professionals to identify and complete a project or initiative that could make a positive change to the insurance profession. As well as collaborating with group members from across the UK, the year-long programme offers a range of learning and networking opportunities, including interactive sessions with key personnel from regulatory bodies, talks from Members of Parliament and lobbying organisations in the insurance sector, and training on subjects such as leadership, and working with media.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: We’re delighted to introduce the PFS New Generation Programme, launching in 2025, designed to inspire growth and innovation within the personal finance profession. This is a unique opportunity to support and empower the next wave of professionals, aiding their development and shaping the future of our profession together. We believe there’s as much to learn from them as we can offer, and we can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey with our members.”

Within the address, Ian also discussed his role as Board Sponsor for an in-depth review of Corporate Chartered Status: “We’re reviewing our rules so that those holding Chartered status can more easily explain to their customers how they set themselves apart, including in relation to achieving better customer outcomes, and to address situations where our rules may unnecessarily inhibit a firm’s ability to grow or ability to retain Chartered status. We have held some initial consultation meetings and focus groups that have enabled us to draw up some new criteria that we believe will meet our ambition. We intend to consult with all Chartered firms on our thinking early in the new year, before launching the new approach in summer 2025.”

On attending PFS Board meetings as an observer on behalf of the CII Group, Ian said: “I am happy to say that the PFS Board has made excellent strides in how it is working for the benefit of members – PFS and CII – with both Boards commenting on the positive benefits of further collaboration.”

Ian closed his speech honouring CII President for 2025, Nicola Stacey, as well as her Deputy, Callum Beaton.

The full speech is available here.