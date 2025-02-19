PFS Purely Paraplanning 2025: details announced

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has announced details of its Purely Paraplanning 2025 event. The programme is designed to help attendees navigate the paraplanning landscape, with industry experts covering topics such as inheritance tax changes, sustainability, vulnerability, and personal development.

The conference will be hosted by two members of the PFS Paraplanning Panel – Luke Sparkes, who was recognised as Professional Paraplanner of the Year 2024 and Zara Okoro, who is focused on driving innovation and creating more opportunities for paraplanners to collaborate and contribute to the financial planning process.

Keynote speakers include coach Rebecca Timmins, who supports financial planning firms in delivering exceptional client value and improving culture, and Chartered financial planner Zoe Taylor, who is recognised for her ability to effectively combine technical and soft skills, and was named in CityWire’s top 35 next generation advisers for 2024.

Sessions include:

Rewriting your assumptions – a paraplanner’s guide to self-investment

Rewrapping client wealth – rewriting the traditional wealth building story

Succeeding in paraplanning – panel discussion with the PFS Paraplanning Panel

Offering nearly 7 hours of CPD, as well as time for networking, the 2025 PFS Purely Paraplanning event will be held in central London on Wednesday 7 May. The day offers an opportunity for professionals to elevate their expertise, and drive excellence within the paraplanning sector.

Alan Gow, Chair of the PFS Paraplanning Panel, said: “We are really looking forward to delivering the 2025 PFS Purely Paraplanning conference, which is an opportunity for us to support the paraplanning community in their professional journeys. The landscape of our sector never stops changing, and this year’s programme has been designed to make sure that paraplanners are well versed in new developments. This helps put them in the best position to succeed and offer exceptional service to clients.”

Registration is free of charge for Personal Finance Society members and their guests. More information and registration can be found here.