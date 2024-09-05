Philippa Hann to take over as CEO from Barry Horner at employee-owned financial planners, Paradigm Norton

Paradigm Norton, a leading employee-owned financial planning firm, has announced today that it has appointed Philippa Hann as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

According to the firm, this tactical leadership transition is set to guide Paradigm Norton into its next phase of growth and innovation.

In March 2019, Paradigm Norton transitioned to employee ownership – a move that has proven successful over the past five years. While this transition addressed ownership succession, the Board recognised the need for a comprehensive leadership succession plan. With guidance from an external corporate governance expert, Paradigm Norton’s main Board, the Employee Trust Board, and its Executive Committee have all undergone an extensive review in the search for a new CEO.

As the current CEO, Barry Horner, approaches his 65th birthday, the rigorous selection process concluded with the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Philippa Hann as the new CEO. Philippa is a highly respected professional and qualified lawyer with extensive experience. Most recently, she served as the head of litigation at Clarke Willmott solicitors, where she led a team of over 120 professionals.

Of her new position, Philippa Hann said: “I am thrilled to be joining Paradigm Norton Financial Planning as the new CEO in April 2025. My journey into the financial services sector has been developed over two decades as a lawyer and is driven by a deep commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction. I believe that the core values of both law and financial services are closely aligned – trust, precision and a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes. Together, we will build on our strong foundation, embrace innovation and navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence and clarity. I am excited to lead this remarkable team as we strive to achieve new heights and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Philippa Hann has been a Non-Executive Director on the Paradigm Norton Board for the past 18 months and will continue in this role for the remainder of 2024.

On handing over the CEO title, Barry Horner says: “I cannot imagine handing over the CEO mantle to anyone better equipped and more qualified for the job than Philippa. Philippa brings a wealth of knowledge of the profession, strong leadership skills, and a passion for client service. I am hugely confident that she will guide the firm towards continued success and exceptional service delivery – the hallmark of our relationship with clients.”

Barry Horner will remain as Chair of the main board and will work part-time, focusing on attracting new clients to the business. This planned and smooth transition aims to ensure the firm’s continued dedication to outstanding client service.