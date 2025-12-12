Picking up the future property pace | M&PI 23 | Dec/Jan 2026

Looking ahead to 2026: A year of change, challenge… and yes, real opportunity

As we reach our final Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine of the year, December brings a moment to pause, even if the market rarely does. Winter may be settling in, but advisers, buyers, landlords and lenders are already looking ahead, and 2026 is shaping up to be anything but quiet.

With rates steadying, regulatory changes emerging, and buyers behaving differently than six months ago, this issue focuses on what matters most: what the industry should expect next and how to prepare.

2026 market outlook: The forces shaping the year ahead

What can we expect for the mortgage and property markets in 2026?

In this feature, we gather respected voices and explore early trends shaping sentiment. We examine how stabilising inflation shifts borrower expectations, how lenders recalibrate risk, and why adviser conversations may evolve in tone and complexity. There’s also a focus on opportunities, from renewed first-time buyer activity to a rebalancing of investment strategies in the rental sector.

Speeding things up: Why the homebuying process needs a reboot

Atom Bank tackle a common frustration: why is buying a home still so slow?

Delays shouldn’t be accepted as inevitable. Legacy systems, limited connectivity and cautious tech adoption add friction. This feature explores how better digital processes, clearer communication and stronger collaboration between lenders, solicitors and advisers could streamline the journey, making it faster and less stressful.

Budget breakdown: What buyers, renters & landlords should expect

Our Budget breakdown feature shares insight from Mortgage Scout into how key measures may affect affordability for buyers, decisions for landlords and stability for renters in 2026. We explore potential tax adjustments, support for first-time buyers and regulatory pressures for landlords. For advisers, the feature clarifies how these developments could shape client conversations, from long-term planning to short-term resilience.

IFA Talk podcast: Later life lending & the real impact of the budget

The December edition of our special Mortgage & Property episode of IFA Talk explores one of the fastest-growing areas of financial planning: later life lending.

We’re joined by Tony Wickenden of Technical Connection and Will Hale, CEO of Air and Key Advice, as they discuss how the Autumn Budget influences intergenerational planning, the role of property wealth in client strategies, and why later life lending is becoming a core conversation for advisers heading into 2026. The episode offers timely insight for firms navigating complex client needs.

The full episode will be available on https://ifamagazine.com/podcasts/ from 22nd December.

Staying ahead as the year comes to a close

Although this is our final edition of 2025, the market isn’t slowing, and neither are we. Stay up to date with analysis, interviews and expert commentary as we move into a fast-moving 2026.

https://ifamagazine.com/category/mortgage-and-property

We thank all our readers and contributors for joining us this year. Here’s to clarity, confidence, and a successful year ahead.

Wishing you a cheerful, well-earned festive break, and a bright start to the New Year, when we will be back to bring you all of the latest from the mortgage & property sector.

See you in 2026!

Meg Bratley

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine

