Plannr announce new integration with Be-IQ

In a one-of-its-kind release, Plannr are today launching their richest integration yet with next-gen risk profiler Be-IQ. Featuring a fully integrated user interface, clients can complete their risk profile questionnaire as part of the factfinding experience from within their client portal, with no requirement for additional login credentials.

Plannr brings to the market an API-first CRM, whose core mission is to build an ecosystem for the entire financial planner’s techstack. Their driving force is free flowing data between platforms and adviser tools – all within one back office system – completely negating the need for re-keying and drastically improving adviser efficiencies.

Be-IQ is unique in taking a dual-science approach to risk profiling. Working alongside independent academics, they researched both psychometric and behavioural approaches and concluded a combination of the two was the most accurate predictor of real-world investor behaviour. The result, the Behavioural Risk Score (BRS), evidences a 22% more accurate alignment to investors’ risk attitude/behaviour than a typical questionnaire alone. The BRS factors a subject’s ATRQ, loss aversion, present bias, confidence, knowledge and experience and resultant insights are brought to life through its highly-graphical dashboard, now seamlessly embedded into Plannr.

Be-IQ CEO & Founder, Michael Free, said “It’s a really exciting opportunity to deeply integrate with a back office software that has a fully open API, allowing us to really embed our risk profiling tool into Plannr’s system as if it were baked in. The adviser and client experience becomes seamless and, crucially, effortless”.

“We have worked alongside the team at Be-IQ for many years and could not be more excited about showcasing their hugely engaging and insightful risk profiling tool in Plannr.” said Gareth Thompson, CTO at Plannr. “We believe it’s a best of breed risk-profiling service and generates a truly meaningful and ‘human’ result using both behavioural and psychometric sciences. To have this functionality available to our users within their back office software is a fulfilment of our mission statement to enable best of breed tech all in one place”.