Podcast #102: The challenges of being a director in an authorised firm alongside being an IFA, with Charles Chami

As you’ll know only too well, the day to day requirements of running an IFA business go way beyond just the client work. On today’s show, we’re talking to Glamis IFA’s Charles Chami, an IFA based in Bristol, about some of many challenges that he faces in his role as an IFA and being a director of a directly authorised business.

Charles discusses what it was like moving from working an investment bank into the world of financial advice and what some of the biggest challenges are whilst being an IFA and a director in a directly authorised firm.

Also in the discussion, Sue and Brandon ask Charles about the trials and tribulations of working in a family business as well as the benefits.

This was a very engaging and insightful conversation and we can’t wait for you to listen in.

