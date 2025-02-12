Podcast #108: Three ways IFAs can enhance their advisory portfolios – with Collidr’s Symon Stickney

Brandon Russell

·

IFA Talk podcast

Many financial advisers are turning to outsourced investment solutions—but for those who prefer to keep full control in-house, the challenges are different. Can technology help? If so, how? What are the key obstacles, and how can advisers overcome them?

In this episode, we dive into these pressing questions with Symon Stickney, Founder and CEO of Collidr, a true innovator in the investment space.

Packed with practical strategies and actionable insights, this conversation is a must-listen for advisers looking to enhance their portfolios and stay ahead of the curve.

 
 

Listen to the full conversation here

To listen to our recent GBI Special podcast with Blackfinch Ventures’ Dr. Reuben Wilcock and Tim Wynn-Jones click here!

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts