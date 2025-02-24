Podcast #109: What advisers need to know about the changing face of retirement income planning in 2025 with BNY Investments’ Richard Parkin

Retirement income planning is evolving fast — and staying ahead of the curve is crucial for advisers. With the FCA’s retirement income advice review sparking big conversations last year, 2025 brings even more focus from the regulator on ensuring firms deliver the best outcomes for clients. The regulator is watching closely, so it’s essential to stay informed and ready for change.

In this week’s episode, we welcome back Richard Parkin, Head of Retirement at BNY Investments. Richard is a trusted expert in the field, known for his deep insights and practical knowledge on the subject of retirement income planning.

Join Richard, Sue, and Matt as they break down the findings of new research from BNY Investments and NextWealth: “Retirement Advice in the UK: Time for Change?” They explore the evolving role of advisers, the latest industry challenges, and what it all means for you and your practice in 2025.

If you want to navigate the shifting landscape of retirement advice with confidence, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and get the insights you need to thrive in 2025.

About Richard Parkin

Richard Parkin is Head of Retirement for BNY Investments. In this role he is responsible for working with BNY Investments’ intermediary clients on developing their approach to retirement planning and investment.

He also acts as a spokesperson for the firm on retirement issues particularly as they relate to investment. Richard has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, focused on Defined Contribution (DC) pensions and retirement.