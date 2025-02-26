Podcast #110: The growing appeal of insurance bonds, tax-efficient strategies and the fast-approaching TYE with Mark Devlin, M&G

In this episode of IFA Talk, Jenny and Sue are diving into the evolving financial landscape and what it means for advisers and their clients. With tax and pension changes following the 2024 Autumn Budget, it’s more important than ever for advisers to stay informed on the latest trends and opportunities in financial planning.

To discuss these developments, we’re joined by Mark Devlin, Senior Technical Manager at M&G. Mark shares his expert insights on the key tax and pension implications of the budget and how advisers can navigate these changes effectively.

A key focus of this discussion is the rising popularity of insurance bonds, both onshore and offshore. Why are they becoming an increasingly attractive investment solution? What tax benefits do they offer? And how can advisers build a deeper understanding of these products to better serve their clients? Mark answers these questions and more, providing practical strategies for incorporating insurance bonds into financial planning.

Finally, we take a look at the fast-approaching tax year-end deadline and his useful tips, resources and tools that will help advisers support their clients even more at the time of year.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Mark Devlin

Mark has worked in the industry since 1998. He has held a variety of roles in financial planning (telephony queries, mortgage packaging, sales support, para planner, IFA and Business Assurance (assessor and manager), which has given him a very broad knowledge on the planning side of the industry. Mark always had a leaning towards pensions in previous roles and now specialises in this area within the Technical Team. He is a Chartered Financial Planner and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society.



