In honour of last Saturday’s International Women’s Day, IFA Magazine is excited to share this special edition of our weekly podcast, IFA Talk, focusing on strategies to bridge the gender investing gap.

Recent data from Barclays Smart Investor indicates that women are disproportionately at risk of falling through the “advice gap” when it comes to investing.

In this episode, hosts Sue and Meg are joined by Clare Francis, Director of Savings and Investments at Barclays. Clare shares her unique journey from journalism to finance and delves into the findings of Barclays’ latest research on female investment trends.

Tune in to gain valuable insights on empowering women in the financial landscape and practical steps to promote gender parity in investing.

Breaking MORE barriers when it comes to the gender gap

Clare Francis

Clare is a Director of Savings & Investments at Barclays Smart Investor. Previously a financial journalist with over 15 years’ experience covering consumer finance, her work now focuses on breaking down the barriers to investing and supporting people with their investment decisions. She is passionate about helping people raise their financial awareness and understanding so they are more confident about managing their money and achieving their financial goals.