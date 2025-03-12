Podcast #113: The gender gap in finance – Jenny Segal addresses the barriers, solutions, and the business case for equity

In this episode of IFA Talk, we’re tackling one of the biggest issues in financial services today: the gender gap. While progress has been made, women in finance still face significant barriers to leadership, a persistent gender pay gap, and a workplace culture that often overlooks their contributions. But this isn’t just a matter of fairness—it’s a business imperative.

Joining Jenny and Sue for this discussion is Jenny Segal, a business leader, actuary, and workplace culture expert with over 25 years of experience in investment markets. With four books to her name and a deep passion for motivating teams and improving workplace culture, Jenny brings valuable insights into how firms can move beyond box-ticking and drive real change.

Following last week’s International Women’s Day, this episode explores the most pressing challenges facing women in finance today, from the impact of workplace policies and leadership barriers to the need for financial products designed with women in mind. We’ll also discuss why companies that embrace gender diversity outperform their peers—and what needs to happen to turn awareness into meaningful action.

Tune in now for an insightful and thought-provoking conversation on the future of gender equity in finance.

Jenny Segal

Jenny Segal MA FIA is a passionate advocate for workplace culture transformation and employee motivation. Through her consultancy, Speaking with Images, Jenny combines high-energy speaking with inspiring photographic storytelling to help businesses realise their full potential and foster a culture of success. An accomplished author, Jenny has written four insightful books on workplace culture, under her ‘On Motivation’ banner. All are based on reportage from her extensive research interviews.