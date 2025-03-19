Podcast #114: Helping clients step out of the cash comfort zone and into investing, with AJ Bell’s Laura Suter

In this latest episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Jenny explore a challenge that financial advisers frequently face—helping clients move beyond the security of cash savings and towards long-term investment growth.

This discussion highlights why so many savers still default to Cash ISAs, despite decades of evidence showing that investment returns have significantly outperformed cash savings.

Joining the conversation is Laura Suter, Director of Personal Finance at AJ Bell, who shares her insights on the risks of over-relying on cash and how inflation erodes its value over time. She discusses why many savers remain hesitant to invest and explores strategies advisers can use to build their clients’ confidence in making the transition from saving to investing. The conversation also looks at the importance of maintaining an emergency cash reserve while ensuring that clients do not miss out on the long-term benefits of investing.

With the ISA system becoming increasingly complex, the discussion touches on potential reforms that could simplify the process and encourage more people to invest. As cash struggles to keep up with inflation, could sticking with it be costing clients more than they realise?

Laura Suter, Director of Personal Finance

Laura Suter is director of personal finance at AJ Bell. She is a spokesperson for the company on a range of personal finance topics and is quoted in print media and regularly appears on TV and radio. She is also a founding ambassador of AJ Bell Money Matters, a campaign to get more women investing and engaging with their finances; she hosts two podcasts; and regularly speaks at events and webinars.

Prior to joining AJ Bell she was a multi-award winning financial journalist, specialising in investments. Laura joined AJ Bell from the Daily Telegraph, where she was investment editor. She has previously worked for adviser publications in London and New York and has a degree in Journalism Studies from University of Sheffield.