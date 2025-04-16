Podcast #118: Trump, tariffs and what advisers need to know, featuring Morningstar Wealth’s Nicolò Bragazza

This week on the IFA Talk podcast, hosts Matt and Sue tackle one of the most significant developments shaking global markets—Trump’s reintroduction of tariffs.

With markets on edge and economic forecasts shifting rapidly, we’re joined by Nicolò Bragazza, Associate Portfolio Manager on Morningstar Wealth’s multi-asset team, to break down what financial advisers really need to know.

We explore key questions, including:

What impact could these tariffs have on global growth and economic stability?

Are we at risk of a full-blown trade war?

Could markets fall further—and faster?

How should advisers approach portfolio reassessment and rebalancing in such uncertain times?

Don’t miss this insightful and very topical episode that cuts through the noise to give advisers some much needed clarity to try and help you guide clients more confidently in the weeks and months ahead.

Nicolò Bragazza, CFA, CAIA – Associate Portfolio Manager at Morningstar Wealth

Nicolò Bragazza joined Morningstar Wealth’s investment management team in 2018. He is an Associate Portfolio Manager in the Multi-Asset Investment Team in the UK, where he is involved in the management of MPS Passive, MPS ESG and the Multi-Asset Funds. As for fund selection, he is specialised in US equity funds and liquid alternatives.

Previously, Nicolò worked as a Manager Research analyst specialised in fixed-income and quantitative factor modelling for equity funds at Nextam Partners Ltd in London and was an intern within the Economic Research and Investment Strategy department at Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR in Milan. He has more than eight years of experience in financial markets.

Nicolò is a CFA Charterholder and CAIA Charterholder and holds the CFA Certificate in ESG. He holds a M.Sc. and a B.Sc. in Economics and Social Sciences from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.