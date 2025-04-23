Podcast #119: What the FCA’s new strategy really means for advisers and their firms, with Protiviti’s Bernadine Reese

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Jenny Hunter and Sue Whitbread dig into one of the most important regulatory developments facing financial advisers and firms today – the FCA’s newly launched strategy for 2025 to 2030.

What does the strategy actually say? What does it mean for firms in the short and long term? And how can advisers prepare for what’s coming?

To help break it all down, we’re joined by Bernadine Reese, Managing Director in the Risk and Compliance team at Protiviti. With years of experience supporting regulated firms through change, Bernadine shares her insights on the regulator’s new direction – and what it means for competitiveness, innovation, and the global regulatory landscape.

We also explore how the FCA is using technology to transform its own approach, what firms need to do to stay compliant across borders, and the real opportunities for those that embrace change effectively.

It’s a conversation full of practical insight, thoughtful analysis, and forward-looking advice – ideal for anyone looking to understand the FCA’s evolving priorities and how to future-proof their firm.

Bernadine Reese

Bernadine Reese is a Managing Director within Protiviti’s Financial Services Industry (FSI) Regulatory practice in the UK. Prior to joining Protiviti ten years ago, Bernadine was a Director in KPMG’s Regulatory Services practice. A chartered accountant by training, Bernadine has over 27 years financial sector experience, including 17 years at KPMG, as a highly regarded regulatory expert within FSI. Bernadine has been working on AML and sanctions advisory and remediation projects since 2000. Bernadine also spent nine years in the KPMG Audit practice where she managed a variety of financial sector external and regulatory audits. Bernadine has diverse advisory experience, ranging from regulatory compliance to money-laundering investigations experience, especially in securities trading, investment management and banking. She is currently registered as an Individual Skilled Person for FCA/PRA Skilled Person’s review panel.