Podcast #120: Rethinking advice – The behavioural finance advantage with Oxford Risk’s Dr. Greg B. Davies

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we dive into one of the most exciting developments in personalised advice: behavioural finance. We explore why the days of one-size-fits-all advice are numbered — and how understanding how clients feel and behave around money can make all the difference.

Joining Matt and Sue to unpack all of this is Dr Greg B. Davies, Head of Behavioural Finance at Oxford Risk, a global leader in turning deep behavioural insights into practical tools for advisers. Oxford Risk have recently launched a new investor personas solution, so we’re thrilled to be speaking with Greg about how it works and what it means for your client conversations.

Greg reveals how Oxford Risk’s Investor Personas are used in the day-to-day work of financial professionals and how they go beyond just categorising clients.

With the FCA pushing for more tailored support, many firms are still relying on demographics and portfolio size. Greg explains why that approach is falling short, and outlines how behavioural personas offer a more meaningful way to deliver properly targeted solutions. Greg also dives into retirement, summarising how understanding a client’s behavioural persona help advisers tailor their support in those key moments.

You can listen to this conversation on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Greg B. Davies

Greg B. Davies is a globally recognised expert in applied behavioural finance, sustainable investing, and the science of better decision-making. For over two decades, Greg has worked at the intersection of psychology, finance, and technology—helping individuals and organisations overcome the biases, noise, and emotional hurdles that stand in the way of better choices. He combines rigorous academic insight with a gift for making complex ideas practical, engaging, and often unexpected.