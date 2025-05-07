Podcast #121: The friction and fixes for Letters of Authority, with Flag’s Justine Pattullo and Criterion’s Nick Green

Let’s face it—Letters of Authority (LoAs) are one of the biggest pain points in financial services. They should be straightforward, but more often than not, they’re anything but. In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we’re digging into why that is, and more importantly, what’s being done to make the process better.

Joining us for a proper deep-dive into the world of LoAs are two people who know this stuff inside out: Justine Pattullo, chair of the Fix LoA Action Group (FLAG) and fractional CMO for a bunch of Fintechs, and Nick Green, Strategy & Proposition Director at Criterion.

Together, they give us the lowdown on why the LoA is so important for client servicing, where the worst friction points are, and who’s actually responsible for the mess. They also lift the lid on some much-needed solutions—including the new LoA Data Checklist Standard, which could be a game-changer.

If you’ve ever battled the dreaded wet signature or been stuck in LoA limbo waiting for a response, then you will want to listen in.

Listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.

Justine Pattullo

Justine is an independent marketing and communications consultant with over 20 years’ experience in pensions and wealth technology. As a fractional CMO, she supports a range of fintech clients — including Pension Lab, home to the UK’s leading digital LoA platform.

She chairs the Fix LoA Action Group (FLAG) and created the #LogYourLoAPain campaign with Pension Lab to drive industry-wide reform of the Letter of Authority (LoA) process. Known for delivering award-winning campaigns and uniting stakeholders to drive meaningful change, Justine previously led global marketing at Bravura and has worked with many of the UK’s leading platforms and fintechs.



Nick Green

Nick has worked in and around data and process standards in the financial services industry for more than 20 years. Over that time, he has delivered standards that continue to have a powerful, transformative effect on the industry. As a result, it is easier than ever for customers to stay in touch with their financial plans, and for advisers to access the information they need to deliver for consumers.

At Criterion, Nick works with organisations that rely on Criterion Standards, and with wider stakeholders in the mission-critical processes that they support, to identify new areas that could benefit from the power of standardisation, build consensus towards adopting market-improving practices, and ensure that existing standards remain up-to-date and relevant to the industry’s ever-evolving needs.