Podcast #122: Exploring the popularity of MPS and why partnerships make all the difference, with L&G’s James Giblin

Matt Williams

In this week’s episode, Matt and Jenny dive into the world of MPS with expert James Giblin, a Multi-Asset Fund Manager at L&G. James discusses how advisers view MPS—whether it’s more of a product, a service, or something in between—and what really matters when it comes to picking the right solution.

James explores what makes an MPS relationship work—and why it’s about more than just performance charts and factsheets, whether we have reached peak MPS take-up and the questions advisers are asking as part of their MPS selection process.

James Giblin, Fund Manager

James is responsible for managing a range of retail multi-asset funds, including a number of client model portfolios as part of L&G’s Model Portfolio Service (MPS). He joins L&G from LGT Wealth Management where he was a portfolio manager on the Model Portfolio team. James is a member of the Manager Research Group (MRG), with a focus on alternative investments. James graduated from the University of Nottingham and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. James is a CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) charterholder as well as a CISI Chartered Wealth Manager.

