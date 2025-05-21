Podcast #123: AI, advice and the ‘golden age’ – what’s next for financial planning? With Saturn’s Amal Jolly and Rohit Vaish

For this week’s episode, we’re diving into the world of AI in financial advice. With tech adoption on the rise, there’s plenty to unpack – from the potential of AI to streamline processes to the risk of losing that all-important human touch.

Joining IFA Magazine’s Senior Financial Journalist Jenny Hunter and Editor Sue Whitbread are two industry experts who are right at the forefront of these changes – Amal Jolly, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Saturn, and Rohit Vaish, Saturn’s Co-Founder and President. They’ll be sharing their insights on why AI is gaining traction among advice firms, whether we’re really on the brink of a ‘golden age’ for financial planning, and how advisers can bring their teams along for the ride.

So, whether you’re already embracing AI or just starting to dip your toes in, this episode is packed with practical insights and expert advice you won’t want to miss.

Saturn are always looking to be interactive and regularly host in person events to demo their suite of tools.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Amal Jolly

Amal Jolly, co-founder of Saturn, building the operating system for financial advice. With extensive experience in banking, wealth tech, and RegTech, Amal has been a tech operator who has built solutions that improve process efficiency and growth for top-tier financial advisers, financial services, and FinTechs.













Rohit Vaish

Rohit Vaish, co-founder of Saturn, building the operating system for financial advice. Rohit has extensive experience at a top 10 global asset manager. Specialising in operations, product management, and team-building, Rohit has a deep understanding of the financial sector and its regulatory challenges. He has experience of building technology products and commercialising them in a variety of industries, including FinTech and EdTech.