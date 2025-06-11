Podcast #126: From accumulation to decumulation – the growing importance of retirement income strategies with Brooks Macdonald’s Neil Cowell

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we’re shining a spotlight on one of the most important – and complex – areas of financial planning today: retirement income strategies.

With the FCA’s thematic review highlighting both the opportunities and challenges in retirement advice, it’s more crucial than ever for advisers to get this right. Clients need retirement income strategies that are resilient, flexible, and tailored to their evolving circumstances – and it’s up to advisers to deliver them.

That’s why we’re joined by Neil Cowell, UK Distribution Director at Brooks Macdonald, to explore this increasingly high-priority topic.

What’s in this episode?

Hosted by Matt and Sue, the conversation covers:

Why retirement income is firmly in the industry spotlight right now

How Brooks Macdonald has led the way in decumulation since launching their bespoke solution in 2018

Recent developments in the retirement income landscape advisers should be aware of

And most importantly – what today’s IFAs can do to ensure their proposition is robust, compliant and future-proofed

Neil brings deep insight into how advisers can evolve their retirement planning frameworks and ensure they’re delivering the right outcomes for clients entering – and living through – retirement.

Whether you’re already refining your decumulation offering or just starting to rethink your approach, this episode is packed with timely insights and practical takeaways. After you’ve tuned in, be sure to find out more about Brooks Macdonald’s recently launched Retirement Strategies, and review all the materials, including a video from Neil.

Neil Cowell

Neil Cowell is Distribution Director at Brooks Macdonald. Neil is responsible for Brooks Macdonald’s adviser distribution across the UK, supported by the breadth and depth of our Investment Management team. He has almost 30 years’ experience in UK financial services and extensive experience in Independent Financial Adviser (IFA) sales. Neil was most recently Head of UK Distribution at Vanguard Investments UK and prior to that he was Head of UK Retail Bank and Wealth Manager Distribution at Standard Life.