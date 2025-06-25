Podcast #128: The benefits that liquid alternatives can bring to multi-asset portfolios with Schroder Investment Solutions’ Ryan Paterson

With market volatility and economic uncertainty top of mind for advisers, today’s clients are looking for resilient, diversified portfolios that can help them to weather the storm.

In this week’s IFA Talk podcast, we’re tackling a crucial question for modern portfolio construction, and that’s what role can liquid alternatives play in helping to make multi-asset portfolios more robust?

To help us answer that question, Sue and Matt are joined by Ryan Paterson, Portfolio Manager at Schroder Investment Solutions. Ryan brings over 20 years of industry experience to the conversation and co-manages the Schroders range of investment solutions.

Tune in to hear the conversation which covers:

What are the key benefits of incorporating liquid alternatives into an investment portfolio – especially in today’s volatile markets?

What are the common challenges investors face when trying to access liquid alternative investments, and how can they be overcome?

How does the new Schroder Alternative Portfolio help break down barriers to investing in liquid alternatives and what makes it a practical solution for advisers and wealth managers looking for greater portfolio diversification?

Whether you’re exploring ways to future-proof client portfolios, or simply want a clearer understanding of liquid alternatives, this episode is packed with insights, solutions and fresh perspectives from one of the UK’s leading investment managers.

Listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

For more information about Schroder Investment Solutions and the Schroders Alternative Portfolio, please click here.

About Ryan Paterson CFA

Portfolio Manager, Schroder Investment Solutions

Ryan joined Schroders in May 2021 and co-manages the Schroder Investment Solutions range of products. He has over 20 years’ experience in the investment industry, with previous roles including Research Manager, Proprietary Trader and Investment Analyst. Ryan is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).