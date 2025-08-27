Podcast #137: The Real AI Opportunity? Better workplace culture! With Jenny Segal and Annabel Gillard

This week on IFA Talk, we’re flipping the script on one of the biggest topics in financial services – AI. But rather than talking about how it can help you churn through work faster, we’re asking something a bit deeper: what if the real power of AI is actually about creating better workplaces?

Joining us for this thought-provoking episode are two brilliant guests, Jenny Segal, a Workplace Culture Expert, Author and Investment Industry Leader, and Annabel Gillard, an expert in AI and Corporate Culture. Together, they explore how AI could unlock motivation, purpose and true human empowerment at work…if we’re bold enough to let it.

From rethinking traditional leadership models to seeing organisations as living, breathing systems, this isn’t your usual AI chat. Jenny and Annabel dive into what companies are getting wrong, why so many firms still treat AI as just a cost-saving tool, and what we miss out on when we take that narrow view.

To hear even more from Jenny and Annabel on this topic, you can find an article covering everything you may want to know on our website: AI adoption and workplace culture: why empowerment, not just efficiency, is the real opportunity.

Jenny Segal

Jenny Segal MA FIA is a passionate advocate for workplace culture transformation and employee motivation. Through her consultancy, Speaking with Images, Jenny combines high-energy speaking with inspiring photographic storytelling to help businesses realise their full potential and foster a culture of success. An accomplished author, Jenny has written four insightful books on workplace culture, under her ‘On Motivation’ banner. All are based on reportage from her extensive research interviews.









Annabel Gillard

After a career in investment management, Annabel is investigating the place of ethical values and organisational culture in an AI-driven future workplace, and its impact on the changing nature of work and society.

She spent over 20 years building institutional businesses at firms including M&G, OMAM, UBP, SWIP and Barings before retraining in AI ethics and Behavioural Science. She has been a Board Member for CFA UK and the Prudential Staff Pension Scheme, co-founded CFA UK’s ethics committee and is a member of the Institute of Business Ethics International advisory council.







