Podcast #145: Delivering value through multi-asset investing; a look inside the Scottish Widows Managed Growth Funds with Mithesh Varsani, Head of Investment Solutions

Multi-asset investing continues to sit at the heart of effective portfolio construction, helping advisers deliver diversification, risk alignment and consistent outcomes for their clients. But how can advisers be confident that the multi-asset solutions they choose really deliver long-term value?

In this latest episode of IFA Talk, Matt Williams and Sue Whitbread are joined by Mithesh Varsani, Head of Investment Solutions at Scottish Widows, to discuss the evolving multi-asset landscape and the role of the Scottish Widows Managed Growth Funds in supporting advisers and their clients.

Listen in as they discuss:

Why multi-asset investing remains so critical in today’s uncertain markets

How Scottish Widows’ Managed Growth Funds deliver diversification, governance and value, all with an OCF of just 0.10%

The importance of trust and confidence for advisers when selecting investment partners

How Scottish Widows’ long history and investment expertise can help advisers meet clients’ evolving needs

As advisers continue to manage changing client priorities, from sustainability considerations to income needs in retirement, having an investment partner which can evolve with you is essential. Mithesh shares his insights on how Scottish Widows is doing just that: combining innovation, robust risk management and clear alignment to client outcomes.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Mithesh Varsani

Mithesh Varsani joined Scottish Widows in January 2025 as Head of Investment Solutions, focusing on understanding evolving customer needs and translating them into innovative investment solutions.

Before this, he spent 15 years as Chief Investment Officer at Mobius Life, helping build a market-leading business delivering bespoke solutions for institutional clients.

A CFA Charterholder with a First-Class Honours in Mathematics with Economics, Mithesh brings deep expertise in research, asset allocation, and portfolio management. He’s known for driving industry-firsts across DB and DC markets, spanning structured derivative solutions, private markets, and sustainable assets, and is passionate about creating solutions that deliver long-term value.