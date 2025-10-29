Podcast #146: Should Paraplanners be more formally recognised by the FCA? Research by Derek Bradley, founder and CEO of Panacea Adviser

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, hosts Matt Williams and Jenny Hunter delve into one of the most hotly debated topics, the evolving role of the paraplanner and whether it’s time for formal FCA recognition.

They’re joined by Derek Bradley, founder and CEO of Panacea Adviser, to discuss the findings of Panacea’s latest industry survey: “Should Paraplanners be more formally recognised by the FCA?” The research sparked widespread discussion across the financial planning community, raising key questions about professional identity, accountability and the future shape of the advice process.

Would formal recognition help to elevate standards and professionalism, or would it simply add cost and complexity to an already heavily regulated sector? Derek shares his perspective on these issues, exploring the fine line between advisers’ and paraplanners’ responsibilities, and why outsourced and in-house paraplanners often have such contrasting views on the question of regulation.

The conversation also looks ahead to what the next decade could hold for paraplanners, from evolving qualifications to shifting expectations around accountability and client outcomes.

Listen now to hear Derek’s insights on Panacea’s latest research and what greater formal recognition could mean for paraplanners, and the advice profession as a whole.



Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Derek Bradley

After starting his career at Lloyd’s of London, Derek gained early insight into the value of exceptional client service during his time with BOAC, the forerunner to British Airways, a lesson reinforced through his later role as a broker consultant with Scottish Equitable.

He went on to establish and run his own successful IFA business for 18 years, before selling it in 2006 to launch Panacea Adviser, a pioneering digital platform created to close the information gap between directly authorised advisers and product providers.

Nearly 20 years on, Panacea has grown into one of the UK’s largest and most engaged adviser communities, connecting over 18,000 holistic financial planners, wealth and investment advisers, and wealth managers with leading providers, insights, and tools to help them serve clients better.