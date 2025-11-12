Podcast #148: The future of advice -Sparrows Capital’s Arnie Millington on value, trust and technology

How can advisers prove their value, close the advice gap, and embrace technology without losing the personal touch? On this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Meg and Sue are taking a closer look at the client proposition, in particular at how advisers and planners can continue to deliver strong outcomes for clients while building a resilient business.

Joining us is Arnie Millington, Head of Business Development at Sparrows Capital. Arnie has worked across the advice space — from AJ Bell and Benchmark to 7IM — giving him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities advisers face today.

In this conversation, Arnie shares practical insights on:

Demonstrating value under Consumer Duty , How advisers can clearly show clients what they’re getting and justify their fees.

, How advisers can clearly show clients what they’re getting and justify their fees. The advice gap . What’s driving it and how advisers remain essential to helping clients achieve their goals.

. What’s driving it and how advisers remain essential to helping clients achieve their goals. Technology and AI . How to embrace new tools without losing the personal, relationship-based service clients value.

. How to embrace new tools without losing the personal, relationship-based service clients value. Industry consolidation. Whether the wave of mergers and acquisitions benefits clients, or risks diluting personal service.

Whether you’re running your own advice business or working in a larger firm, this episode offers real-world insights on staying relevant and effective as the profession develops.

Arnie Millington

Arnie heads up the Business Development team at Sparrows Capital, and has a wealth of experience working with advisers, planners and wealth managers across all parts of the industry. He joined the company in July 2024 from 7IM, where he looked after advisers in the North West and Central regions.



Arnie’s career started at AJ Bell as an Investment Analyst, and he was a BDM in the South East, covering the SIPP side as well as platforms and investment solutions. Arnie is level 4 qualified with the IMC and is currently working towards his Investment Advice Diploma too.