Podcast #152: Targeted Support and bridging the advice gap in a changing landscape, with Wealth Wizards’ CEO Ben Hampton

On this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Matt focus on one of the most talked-about topics in the advice sector right now, the Advice Guidance Boundary Review, and more specifically, the arrival of Targeted Support.

Ben Hampton, CEO of Wealth Wizards joins us to share his expert insights. Wealth Wizards has been at the forefront of digital advice and guidance technology, making Ben the ideal guest for this discussion.

Together, they discuss the main drivers behind the push for Targeted Support, and how it reflects the changes needs of UK consumers. Ben also reveals how Targeted Support can help to bridge the advice gap, and how the consumer experience of financial advice and guidance could change, especially in relation to retirement preparation.

Lastly, Ben outlines which hurdles and opportunities he foresees for advice firms, in areas such as regulation, technology and customer trust.

This episode was recorded on 17th November, therefore prior to the FCA’s announcement on Targeted Support.

Ben Hampton

Ben has over 15 years’ experience in the Pensions, Wealth Management, Platforms and Advice markets built through leadership roles spanning Strategy, Proposition, Distribution, Commercial and Marketing. He is passionate about helping consumers and using tech to transform the industry.

As CEO of Wealth Wizards, he combines the leadership of an advice business with running a Fintech, where together they are making financial help accessible and affordable to everyone. As a member of the FCA/HMT Industry Working Group on the Advice Guidance Boundary Review he is supporting how the proposed Advice and Targeted Support regimes could operate and impact consumers.

