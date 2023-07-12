Podcast #48: An alternative to consolidators – Angus MacNee highlights the impact Validpath is having on the advice sector

On this week’s IFA Talk, Brandon and Jac talk to Angus MacNee, CEO of Validpath, whose network over the past 20 years has helped 100s of IFAs and IFA businesses to operate and thrive across the UK.

They recently launched their alternative to consolidators, a do-it-yourself option called ‘Succession Solution” for those advisers looking to sell their business or retire. We caught up with Angus to find out more about the dynamics of the marketplace.

To find out more about the impact that ValidPath is having on the advice sector read IFA Magazine’s Q&A with Angus from last August or visit their website.

However, to discover more about ValidPath’s Succession Solution listen to the full podcast below…

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts