Podcast #63: Avoiding costly mistakes when choosing a wealth management partner – with Third Financial’s Ian Partington

The use of platforms-and technology more broadly-have been transformative for the financial advice and wealth management professions in recent years. But, for advice businesses, choosing a wealth management partner isn’t always a straightforward decision.

In this week’s IFA Talk podcast, Sue and Brandon are talking to Ian Partington, CEO at investment platform and investment software business, Third Financial.

Ian has created a useful six point checklist which we’ll be exploring with him in this conversation. The checklist is designed to help advice firms know what to look for in and what to ask of a potential wealth management partner in order to avoid costly mistakes with dead-end technology or unwittingly step into a regulatory minefield.

During the conversation Ian shares his insight and experiences about what to look for and what to ask of a potential platform partner to try and make that journey a bit more streamlined for you, your business and your clients.

