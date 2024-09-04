Podcast #91: How to break down barriers and capitalise on the demand for financial advice – with Karen Barrett from Unbiased

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we tackle a pressing issue: the financial advice gap. Did you know that in 2023, 10 million people sought financial advice, but only 4 million received it? That leaves a staggering 6 million people without the guidance they want and need.

In today’s podcast, Brandon and Jenny sit down with Karen Barrett, CEO and Founder of Unbiased, to explore what’s preventing financial advisers from reaching more people and the barriers standing in their way.

We dive into the role of technology in bridging this gap. With a growing number of digital tools available, how can advisers leverage these resources to connect with the millions still seeking advice? We also explore whether existing technology solutions can make financial advice more accessible and affordable.

Finally, we look to the future. Could AI be the next revolution in financial advice? Karen shares her insights on whether artificial intelligence could transform the industry and help close the advice gap for good. Be sure to tune in for this powerful conversation which looks to the future for our industry, at some of the key challenges and opportunities that the financial advice sector clearly faces right now.

Check out the detail by tuning in HERE

Click here to listen on Spotify