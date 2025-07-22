PortfolioMetrix launches blended model portfolios

PortfolioMetrix has launched a range of Blended Model Portfolios that are first and foremost built on disciplined investment decisions, not solely to reduce cost.

Many existing Blended propositions emphasise cost-cutting, but PortfolioMetrix places investment integrity at the centre. The investment manager challenges the oversimplified active versus passive narrative, instead employing a nuanced approach that accounts for market inefficiencies, implementation quality and rigorous portfolio construction.

Alex Funk, CIO, PortfolioMetrix said: “Too many passive solutions overlook the active decisions already embedded within them – from index choice to fund selection. Our portfolios don’t just blend active and passive for headline cost benefits; they are built on a rigorous assessment of where skilled managers can add value and where systematic exposure should be secured with precision.”

The new offering includes six Blended Model Portfolios, ranging from PortfolioMetrix Blended Portfolio 3 through to PortfolioMetrix Blended Portfolio 8. These are built using PortfolioMetrix’s own multi-asset fund range (Blended Cautious, Blended Balanced and Blended Assertive) within its “Efficient MPS” methodology. These funds integrate passive and active instruments internally, where skilled managers have a genuine advantage, using passive strategies where precision and consistent exposure are essential.

There is no separate MPS fee because PortfolioMetrix take its fee from AMC of the multi-asset funds. The total cost of investing ranges from 0.51% to 0.54%. The portfolios will be available on over 20 platforms at launch.

Funk added: “In today’s marketplace, advisers are right to question where value is being added and how risk is being managed. Our Blended Models take this seriously. Every allocation decision is intentional – not just to fit a style label, but to deliver more consistent, risk-calibrated outcomes for end investors.

“These models move beyond a superficial blend – this is precision investment management, not marketing.”