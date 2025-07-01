Premium Bond holders in Norwich and Nottingham scoop NS&I’s July jackpot of £1million

NS&I has reported today that July’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners are from Norwich and Nottingham – as well as 80 people winning £100,000 each. Interestingly, there’s also a £50,000 prize from the December 2023 draw still yet to be claimed by a bond holder from Norwich.

ERNIE has made two Premium Bonds holders from Norwich and Nottingham millionaires this month, each receiving an amazing tax-free £1 million.

The first winning Bond number was 224LR913240, held by someone in Norwich with a total holding of £50,000. Their winning Bond was purchased in June 2014. This marks the 5th jackpot win for the region.

The second winner is from Nottingham, with Bond number 083EP714276. They hold £49,100 in Premium Bonds, and their winning Bond was bought in October 1997. This marks the 11th millionaire made in this region.

NS&I’s Retail Director, Andrew Westhead, said:

“Congratulations to both of our £1 million jackpot winners from Norwich and Nottingham, we hope they enjoy deciding how to make the most of their winnings.

“This month, more than 5.9 million prizes worth over £417 million have been drawn – including 80 people who’ve won £100,000. The quickest way to check if you’ve won is by using our prize checker app, visiting nsandi.com or asking your Alexa-enabled device from 2 July.”

Start a summer saving with Premium Bonds

NS&I say that Premium Bonds are a great way to kick-start a summer savings habit. With just £25 to get started, bond holders can top-up easily online or by bank transfer, whether it’s for themselves or a child. Every £1 saved gives another chance to win tax-free prizes in the monthly prize draw, making it a fun and exciting way to stay on track with savings goals.

Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize in the July draw from Wednesday 2 July by using the prize checker app, visiting the NS&I website or asking Alexa.

To check for prizes using the NS&I website, bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.

For the app, either a Premium Bonds holder’s number or an NS&I number will work. People can also check for unclaimed prizes.

July 2025 prize draw breakdown

In the July 2025 prize draw, a total of 5,995,712 prizes worth £417,701,175 will be paid out. There were 131,905,631,906 eligible Bond numbers in the draw. Since ERNIE’s first draw in June 1957, there have been 772 million prizes drawn, worth a total of £37 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 80 £50,000 158 £25,000 318 £10,000 797 £5,000 1,590 £1,000 16,708 £500 50,124 £100 1,860,128 £50 1,860,128 £25 2,205,679 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £417,701,175 5,995,712



Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings including via text message or email if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I. This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer.

In Norwich, there are 12,150 unclaimed prizes worth £439,825. The largest unclaimed prize is £50,000, from December 2023, and the oldest prize dates back to January 1960.

In Nottingham, there are 19,270 unclaimed prizes worth £714,750. The biggest unclaimed prize is £5,000, from August 2023, with the oldest prize dating back to March 1965.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque to then pay in.

Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences by visiting our website at nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/quicker-prizes.

Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.

Currently, there are 2,598,139 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £103,270,175 waiting to be claimed.