Preparing for retirement in the digital age: why financial education must rise to the challenge

By Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth Division, ETF & Passive Business Lines

Today, retirement has become one of the top savings goals for Europeans, alongside funding personal projects and purchasing property. At the same time, the world of savings and investment has undergone a profound transformation with the rise of digital tools. Digitalisation serves both as a driver of democratisation and as a catalyst for greater autonomy among savers. However, a major barrier remains, especially in Europe: the lack of financial education. This gap holds back individuals from investing with confidence and discipline. Fortunately, there are several levers to address the issue: a better understanding of investor behaviour, the growing number of educational initiatives, and a hybrid advisory model that combines digital tools with increasingly effective and sought-after human guidance.



Digital technology has yet to reach its full potential



According to the “Decoding Digital Investment” survey conducted by Amundi among over 11,000 investors across 25 countries, 41% place retirement at the top of their investment priorities. Saving is no longer just about precaution, it’s become a vital action for securing one’s future. And yet, only 26% of respondents feel they’re truly on track to meet this goal. This gap between ambition and action highlights the need for better guidance in building long-term savings plans.



Today, nearly 80% of European retail investors use digital channels to manage their savings, including two-thirds of those over 50. Digital tools have radically changed how people access financial markets. Investment platforms have broadened access to a wide range of quality financial products, once available only to institutional investors. They also offer individuals greater autonomy and quicker responsiveness.



However, this autonomy must rest on a strong foundation of education and advice. Over half of retail investors (55%) say they lack a structured investment strategy. Without clear guidance, digital tools can create confusion, especially around risk perception. While nearly two-thirds of investors express confidence in their financial decisions, this confidence often masks an overestimation of their actual knowledge, especially when lacking professional support.



Toward a hybrid model: combining digital tools and human expertise



Given the disconnect between the primary motivation (preparing for the long term and retirement), and the reality (lack of strategy), financial advice and support have become critical in the digital age. It’s not just about understanding how financial products work but about building an investment plan aligned with life goals, often spanning decades.



Investors who receive professional guidance are four times more confident in their ability to meet retirement goals. They’re also far more likely to have a structured plan in place.



A hybrid advisory model merging the efficiency of digital tools with human expertise is the way forward. This approach requires rethinking the client experience and developing financial planning solutions that meet all levels of complexity and all types of advisory needs.



Learning to invest from a young age



To turn this promise into lasting financial security, we need an ambitious financial education strategy starting from a young age. This means teaching budgeting skills and investment fundamentals using easy-to-understand tools and integrated learning content. At Amundi, we are committed to supporting financial literacy through a range of educational materials and digital resources designed for both clients and advisers. In the UK, initiatives such as the Money & Pensions Service’s financial wellbeing programs align closely with our mission to foster informed and confident investors across all age groups.

The rise of digital technology presents a tremendous opportunity to democratise investment and transform saving practices in Europe. But this promise will only be fulfilled if every investor at every stage of life is supported, educated, and empowered.



Investing in financial education today means building a future of more secure retirements for all.