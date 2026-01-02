Propertymark is marking over two years of its highly successful partnership with Bright Solicitors, who have been providing expert legal support to Propertymark’s Member Helpline since September 2023.

Since the partnership began, Bright Solicitors have supported members across England with complex and often time-critical legal enquiries, working alongside Propertymark’s nation-specific legal partners who deliver equivalent specialist advice in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Beyond Helpline support, Bright Solicitors have played a key role in strengthening Propertymark’s legal resources for agents. This includes drafting and updating Propertymark’s template tenancy agreements, as well as developing the new Terms of Business for estate and letting agents in England, which will shortly be released to members as part of the Company Advantage membership package.

As we move into the next phase of the partnership, Propertymark and Bright Solicitors will continue to expand their work together, with a particular focus on keeping tenancy agreements and terms of business under active review so members can rely on clear, practical and up-to-date documentation.

This work comes at a critical time for the housing sector. With the forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill and the Housing (Scotland) Bill set to drive some of the most significant changes in over thirty years, access to specialist legal insight and robust, current resources will be more important than ever for property professionals navigating an evolving regulatory landscape.

Propertymark has worked with key stakeholders to ensure members’ priorities are championed and sustained.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said:

“Over the past two years, our partnership with Bright Solicitors has proven invaluable in ensuring our members have access to the highest standard of legal expertise and resources. Supporting agents with clarity and confidence on complex issues has never been more important, and together we are raising standards across the sector.”



Alex Jeffery, Managing Partner of Bright Solicitors, said:



“Working alongside Propertymark to deliver legal support for members has been an extremely positive and rewarding collaboration. We are proud to play a part in strengthening the professional resources available to agents and to contribute to the development of clear, practical legal documents that agents can rely on in their day-to-day work.”



Sharon Parnell, Team Leader of Propertymark Member Helplines, said:

“The support from Bright Solicitors has been an incredible asset to our team over the past two years. Having expert solicitors available for complex enquiries ensures that our members receive thorough, accurate advice quickly, which has transformed the value of the Helpline service for agents in England.”