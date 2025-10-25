Public sector employees are committed, but not to their workplaces 

83% of public sector employees say they feel engaged with their job or mission, but around two-thirds (64%) feel more committed to their job than to the actual organisation they work for, according to RGER’s Public Sector Engagement report.

70% report a strong sense of purpose in their role, but this is under growing strain

55% cite increased workload as the top factor affecting engagement with their organisation

45% report emotional strain or burnout

43% are dealing with chronic understaffing, contributing to increased workloads

As a result, 64% of employees are more tied to the work they do, rather than the organisation they work for.

70% say their performance is self-driven, rather than supported by their organisation

69% say leaders talk about engagement, but don’t follow through with action

As a result, there is a lack of trust in leaders, with 53% believing they don’t act on feedback or survey results

In order to combat this, organisations need to make tangible changes. The British workforce wants to feel seen, supported and genuinely valued:

93% say feeling appreciated is important

77% say support and recognition improve performance

69% say recognition increases their loyalty

60% say it helps them manage stress

Colin Hodgson, Commercial Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred, comments: “Engagement is a critical driver of performance, and it benefits organisations to have an engaged, productive workforce. But our latest survey shows that there is a rift between employees and the businesses they work for, which not only impacts work outputs but also loyalty and retention.

“We are in a worklessness crisis, and organisations are in a position where they can attract, and retain, a productive workforce. It is not costly to make employees feel appreciated, supported and recognised, whether this is through direct feedback, bonuses or workplace benefits. These are no longer ‘nice to have’ – they are essential measurable contributors to outcomes that matter.”